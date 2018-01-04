SLO County rainfall totals as of Thursday morning

Many San Luis Obispo County residents woke up Thursday morning to cloudy skies and wet streets. The rain, which began falling early Thursday morning, is suspected of causing a vehicle to crash into a power pole in Atascadero.

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, the Central Coast can expect cloudy skies with areas of fog, drizzle and scattered showers to continue through early Friday morning as a weak cold front moves through the area. The sky will clear up Saturday and Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures, but the North County will see fog in the morning and at night, Lindsey said.

Longer-range models forecast a stormy weather pattern from next Monday afternoon through Tuesday, producing moderate to heavy rain, Lindsey said. Some precipitation could linger into Wednesday, with dry weather expected later next week.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.45 Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road 0.42 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.16 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 0.63 Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates 0.87 Baywood Park 0.27 Cal Poly 0.51 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.71 Camp San Luis 0.16 Creston Elementary School 0.07 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 0.09 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.28 Diablo Canyon 0.40 Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout 0.67 Islay Hill 0.55 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.71 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 0.25 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.20 Mission Prep 0.71 Morro Bay 0.30 Morro Bay (North Cloisters) 0.28 Nipomo, East 0.67 Nipomo, South 0.63 Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain 0.68 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.35 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 0.10 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 0.15 Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo 0.42 Rocky Butte 0.83 Santa Maria Public Airport 0.31 Santa Margarita 0.43 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 0.46 San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden 0.15 San Simeon 0.39 See Canyon at Creekside Farms 0.76 Shandon 0.20 Templeton 0.20 Vandenberg Air Force Base 0.51

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E