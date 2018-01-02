Rain, chilly weather coming to SLO County this week

Rain is making a return to the Central Coast this week.

A low-pressure air system about 800 miles southwest of San Luis Obispo is expected to pull in subtropical moisture, causing cloudy skies and some precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday, so keep an eye out for scattered sprinkles, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

As the low pressure system moves to the northeast, southerly winds and rain showers will move into the Central Coast from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, Lindsey said.

A weak cold front will then pass through the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing more rain showers, Lindsey said. Total rainfall amounts from Wednesday through Friday will range between a quarter-inch and a half-inch, Lindsey said.

Longer-range forecast models show a potentially “wet and unsettled” weather pattern beginning Monday night and continuing through next Wednesday, Lindsey said, though he emphasized that these are long-rage models and subject to change.