Point San Luis lighthouse on a clear day.
Weather

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 25

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

December 24, 2017 11:40 AM

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A high-pressure ridge will strengthen over the West Coast on Christmas Day and persist through most of next week. This ridge will produce a pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night/morning hours, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon through Thursday. These offshore winds will produce a lot more sunshine, with cold mornings and mild days starting on Christmas and continuing through next week.

As the week progresses, conditions will become warmer, with daytime highs reaching the low 70s and overnight minimums ranging from the high 30s to the low 40s.

Dry weather is forecast to continue through the first week of January, with no significant storm events on the horizon.

Surf report

A 5- to 7-foot west-northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 16-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Christmas, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 14-second period) Tuesday morning. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

A 3- to 5-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 14-second period) will arrive along our coastline Thursday into Friday morning, followed by a 4 to 6 foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) Friday afternoon through next Sunday.

An increasing westerly swell is forecast to arrive along our coastline during the first week of January.

Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 58 degrees through Saturday.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

31 67

33 70

33 68

37 72

35 72

35 70

36 72

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

38 69

42 72

45 71

45 78

43 75

42 71

44 74

