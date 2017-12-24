SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 25

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A high-pressure ridge will strengthen over the West Coast on Christmas Day and persist through most of next week. This ridge will produce a pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night/morning hours, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon through Thursday. These offshore winds will produce a lot more sunshine, with cold mornings and mild days starting on Christmas and continuing through next week.
As the week progresses, conditions will become warmer, with daytime highs reaching the low 70s and overnight minimums ranging from the high 30s to the low 40s.
Dry weather is forecast to continue through the first week of January, with no significant storm events on the horizon.
Surf report
A 5- to 7-foot west-northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 16-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Christmas, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 14-second period) Tuesday morning. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
A 3- to 5-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 14-second period) will arrive along our coastline Thursday into Friday morning, followed by a 4 to 6 foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) Friday afternoon through next Sunday.
An increasing westerly swell is forecast to arrive along our coastline during the first week of January.
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 58 degrees through Saturday.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
31 67
33 70
33 68
37 72
35 72
35 70
36 72
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
38 69
42 72
45 71
45 78
43 75
42 71
44 74
