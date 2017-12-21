Freezing weather coming to SLO for the first time in 2017

San Luis Obispo County residents can expect some of the coldest weather of the year over the next two days.

Temperatures in San Luis Obispo on Friday are projected to hit a low of 22 degrees, which would mark the first time in 2017 the temperature dropped below freezing, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Not since Dec. 25, 2016 has San Luis Obispo experienced sub-32-degree weather. The low temperature was 31 degrees last Christmas, Lindsey said.

In Paso Robles, the low for Friday is expected to be 18 degrees, still well above the all-time low of 8 degrees set in 1990.

Lindsey said many avocado ranchers in the coastal valleys are preparing to defend their crops from the freezing temperatures with frost protection equipment. He said steady winds in those areas could also help keep the temperatures above freezing.

Moving forward, Lindsey said the low in San Luis Obispo on Saturday will be about 33 degrees, with a low of 22 in Paso Robles. A “really quick recovery” is expected Sunday, and the low on Christmas Day in San Luis Obispo is projected to be about 41 degrees.

“The marine layer with areas of fog and drizzle is forecast to develop along the coastline on Christmas Day,” Lindsey said, “and a few sprinkles may develop on Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak low pressure system moves over the Central Coast.”