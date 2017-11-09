In this 2015 file photo, cars drive cautiously in the drizzly rain on Highway 101 at San Luis Bay Drive overpass.
Weather

Rain could mean slippery road conditions in SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 09, 2017 11:24 AM

Rain and heavy drizzle that began overnight is forecast to continue for the Central Coast on Thursday afternoon, and all that wetness means the roads will be slippery, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A cold front forecast to pass through the area Thursday afternoon will bring southerly winds and precipitation, Lindsey said.

Lindsey also noted that the rain will release oil and grease that has accumulated on the roads when it was dry, so drivers should take extra care.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Cambria reported about a quarter inch of rain, Lindsey said, and other locations south have seen about a tenth of an inch.

Clear skies will return Friday through the weekend, but another low pressure system could bring a few rain showers to the area Monday, Lindsey said.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

