Winds blow an American flag in Baywood Park. Sunday’s northwesterly (onshore) winds will shift out of the northeast (offshore) on Monday into Tuesday.
Winds blow an American flag in Baywood Park. Sunday’s northwesterly (onshore) winds will shift out of the northeast (offshore) on Monday into Tuesday. John Lindsey
Winds blow an American flag in Baywood Park. Sunday’s northwesterly (onshore) winds will shift out of the northeast (offshore) on Monday into Tuesday. John Lindsey

Weather

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 6

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

November 05, 2017 1:31 PM

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds through Tuesday will produce clear skies, low relative humidity levels and warmer conditions in the coastal valleys and along the beaches. However, morning low temperatures in the North County will drop to the mid-30s and clouds developing on the eastern side of the Santa Lucia mountain range through Tuesday.

The models still indicate that a shift toward a more active pattern will then begin Wednesday, as a well-organized Gulf of Alaska low-pressure system is forecast to bring fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and increasing clouds to San Luis Obispo County. The associated cold front is expected to pass the Central Coast late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning with rain showers. At this time, rainfall amounts are expected to range between a tenth and quarter of an inch. The farther north you live in the county, the greater the chance for measurable precipitation.

Dry weather will return Friday, with areas of night and morning marine low clouds and fog and slightly warmer conditions. The long-range guidance maintains the potential for yet another storm to bring widespread precipitation to the Central Coast next Monday.

Surf report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 15-second period) is forecast along our coast into Tuesday, decreasing to 1 to 2 feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) Wednesday morning.

2- to 4-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas are forecast Wednesday afternoon and night, followed by an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 17-second period) Thursday into Friday. This northwesterly swell will decrease to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 12-second period) Saturday into Sunday.

Southern Hemisphere swell: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (195-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will arrive Thursday, building to 3 to 5 feet (with a16- and 18-second period) Friday into Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 59 degrees through Saturday.

▪  ▪  ▪ 

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. If it rains Wednesday and Thursday, be especially careful; rain could release oil and grease that has accumulated on our roadways, creating slippery conditions. Please, slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Driving too fast is the No. 1 cause of accidents on wet days.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

36 65

34 69

37 69

46 69

43 70

40 70

40 71

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

46 72

44 73

47 69

53 69

51 69

49 71

49 70

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Get a look at the strong winds blowing through SLO County

Get a look at the strong winds blowing through SLO County 0:39

Get a look at the strong winds blowing through SLO County
Hurricane Irma now a Category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma now a Category 5 storm
Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo 0:56

Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo

View More Video