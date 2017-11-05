SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 6

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds through Tuesday will produce clear skies, low relative humidity levels and warmer conditions in the coastal valleys and along the beaches. However, morning low temperatures in the North County will drop to the mid-30s and clouds developing on the eastern side of the Santa Lucia mountain range through Tuesday.
The models still indicate that a shift toward a more active pattern will then begin Wednesday, as a well-organized Gulf of Alaska low-pressure system is forecast to bring fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and increasing clouds to San Luis Obispo County. The associated cold front is expected to pass the Central Coast late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning with rain showers. At this time, rainfall amounts are expected to range between a tenth and quarter of an inch. The farther north you live in the county, the greater the chance for measurable precipitation.
Dry weather will return Friday, with areas of night and morning marine low clouds and fog and slightly warmer conditions. The long-range guidance maintains the potential for yet another storm to bring widespread precipitation to the Central Coast next Monday.
Surf report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 15-second period) is forecast along our coast into Tuesday, decreasing to 1 to 2 feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) Wednesday morning.
2- to 4-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas are forecast Wednesday afternoon and night, followed by an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 17-second period) Thursday into Friday. This northwesterly swell will decrease to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 12-second period) Saturday into Sunday.
Southern Hemisphere swell: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (195-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will arrive Thursday, building to 3 to 5 feet (with a16- and 18-second period) Friday into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 59 degrees through Saturday.
▪ ▪ ▪
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. If it rains Wednesday and Thursday, be especially careful; rain could release oil and grease that has accumulated on our roadways, creating slippery conditions. Please, slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Driving too fast is the No. 1 cause of accidents on wet days.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
36 65
34 69
37 69
46 69
43 70
40 70
40 71
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
46 72
44 73
47 69
53 69
51 69
49 71
49 70
Comments