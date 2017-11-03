How much rain is in the forecast for SLO County this weekend?

San Luis Obispo County residents can expect a wet weekend on the Central Coast — but it likely won’t be as intense as previously anticipated.

The chilly temperatures and significant rain forecast early in the week have shifted to “mostly cloudy skies with periods of drizzle” into Saturday afternoon, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

“Due to orographic enhancement (precipitation over low mountain ranges), rainfall totals will range between three-quarters of an inch in the Santa Lucia mountains, especially above Cambria and Cayucos, to less than a tenth of an inch in most other Central Coast locations,” Lindsey said.

Moderate to heavy precipitation was anticipated in the northern Sierra Nevada mountain range through Friday night, with snow levels above 6,000 and 6,500 feet, Lindsey added.

In San Luis Obispo, there’s a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday with projected wind gusts as high as 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will range from the mid to high-60s throughout the Central Coast, Lindsey said.

The chance of showers will decrease to 20 percent Sunday night, with a mostly sunny forecast projected by Tuesday.

The limited rainfall comes on the heels of a record-breaking heat wave last week in which five all-time heat records were set around San Luis Obispo County, including a scorching 108-degree day on Oct. 24.