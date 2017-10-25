SLO, Paso, Santa Maria break records as heat wave continues

Scorching temperatures — and heat records — continued on the Central Coast on Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo broke a temperature record for the third straight day, hitting 100 degrees and breaking the old record of 98 set in 2003, according to local PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. The city hit a whopping 108 degrees Tuesday and 104 on Monday.

In Paso Robles, temperatures reached 99 degrees Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 94 set in 2003, Lindsey said.

Santa Maria Airport also hit record heat for a third consecutive day with a high of 98 degrees, breaking the previous record of 92 set in 1965.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District held shorter school days Tuesday and Wednesday because several buildings and classrooms don’t have air conditioning, spokesman Kenny Klein said. Schools will return to normal schedules Thursday, Klein said.

Santa Barbara Municipal Airport made it up to 97 degrees, breaking the mark of 90 degrees set in 1965, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts for San Luis Obispo have temperatures cooling to the 80s through Saturday, and into the 70s by Sunday, perhaps offering some relief from the fall heat wave hitting southwestern California this week.