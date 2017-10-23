More Videos

SLO breaks temperature record, hits triple-digit heat

October 23, 2017 2:09 PM

San Luis Obispo broke a temperature record Monday, hitting 102 degrees by 2:15 p.m., according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The previous record for Oct. 23 was 99 degrees, set in 1965, Lindsey said.

Santa Maria also broke a record. The northern Santa Barbara County city reached a high of 100 degrees Monday, compared with the previous record of 98 degrees set in 1965, Lindsey said.

It could be even hotter Tuesday, according to Lindsey, and “numerous temperature records” could be broken.

The record-breaking temperatures come as the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Central Coast that will last until Tuesday night. The agency warned that the high temperatures could cause heat illnesses and urged people who work outside, spend time outside or do not have air conditioning to take extra precautions.

Those extra measures include wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothes, drinking plenty of water and rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

