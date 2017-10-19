Weather whiplash to bring rain then heat to the Central Coast

A “whiplash weather pattern” is blowing through the Central Coast beginning Friday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A cold front predicted to blow through the area early Friday morning will bring rainfall amounts between .05 and 0.25 of an inch, Lindsey said, with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Higher amounts of rain are expected along the North Coast. Wind is also expected, with “gale-force” winds blowing from 32 to 46 mph on Friday afternoon and night and winds ranging from 25 to 38 mph on Saturday.
The chilly weather won’t last long, however.
Santa Lucia winds and high pressure will produce “warm to hot” weather from Sunday into Wednesday, Lindsey said.
Temperatures will rise into the high 90s and low 100s in the coastal valleys and along the beaches by Tuesday. Lindsey noted that the combination of the wind, hot temperatures and low humidity levels will produce extreme fire danger.
Relief is in sight: Cooler temperatures are predicted to return by Thursday, Lindsey said.
