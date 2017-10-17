Thunderstorms, dry lightning could hit SLO County on Tuesday

The Central Coast could see thunderstorms and dry lightning Tuesday afternoon and night, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A small trough of low pressure 300 miles southwest of San Luis Obispo County was producing lightning off the coast Tuesday morning, Lindsey said. He added that the low-pressure system is predicted to move toward the Central Coast as the day goes on.

Due to that system, there will be a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, though most of the precipitation is predicted to evaporate before it hits the ground, Lindsey said. However, there is a chance that lightning could hit the ground, raising fire concerns.

In August, two fires near Santa Margarita were started by lightning. And SLO County was facing extreme fire danger conditions last weekend and early this week because of Santa Lucia winds and warm weather.

The rest of the week is predicted to be fairly dry on the Central Coast, but parts of the county could see scattered showers Friday morning due to a cold front that will move through the area, Lindsey said.