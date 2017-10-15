Extreme fire danger continues in SLO County, but rain (yes, rain) may be on the way

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The high-pressure ridge over the Great Basin partially responsible for the gusty Santa Lucia winds is forecast to gradually weaken but will still be strong enough to produce Santa Lucia (offshore) winds during the night and morning hours, which will keep skies clear, morning temperatures cool and afternoon temperatures warm through Wednesday morning.

John Lindsey David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Monday’s high temperatures are expected to range between the high 80s to the low 90s in the North County and coastal valleys, while the beaches will range between the low to high 70s. Note: These dry Santa Lucia winds and warm temperatures will produce extreme fire danger conditions across the Central Coast.

Increasing northwesterly (onshore) winds Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon will allow marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist to develop along the coastline and coastal valleys. This condition will produce cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast. The long-range models are advertising rain Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front moves through the Central Coast, followed by gale-force northwesterly winds and partly skies Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Monday’s surf report

Sunday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected to decrease to 3 to 5 feet with the same period Monday into Wednesday morning, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 7- to 13-second period) Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

A 6- to 8-foot Gulf of Alaska (305-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline Friday morning, becoming an 11- to 13-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 18-second period) on Friday afternoon. This northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 9 to 11 feet (with a 7- to 16-second period) on Saturday, further lowering to 5 to 7 feet (with a 7- to 12-second period) next Sunday and Monday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday, increasing to 2 to 3 feet (with a 16- to 18-second period) by Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 58 degrees through Friday.

▪ ▪ ▪

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Thursday and Friday’s forecast rain could create slippery conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Driving too fast is the No. 1 cause of accidents on wet days.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.