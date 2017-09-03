SLO County weather forecast for the week of Sept. 4

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The strong high-pressure ridge responsible for the record-breaking temperatures will weaken today, producing cooler temperatures. The remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia will produce southerly winds, increasing the mid- to high-level subtropical clouds, rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms today into Tuesday morning. At this time, the models indicate around a third of an inch of rain for many Central Coast locations over this time frame.

A typical Central Coast weather pattern will return Wednesday into Friday, with increasing northwesterly (onshore) winds, the return of the marine layer and cooler conditions.

Surf report

A 2- to 3-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline into Tuesday. A 3- to 4-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water)

sea and swell (with a 5- to 16-second period) will develop along our coastline Wednesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 15-second period) Thursday into Saturday.

Tropical Storm Sanvu, a few hundred miles off the coast of Japan, will move northward, becoming extra-tropical as it travels toward the Bering Sea. At this time, the models indicate this cyclone will travel into the Gulf of Alaska, resulting in longer-period swell along the California coastline. If the storm develops as advertised, a 1- to 3-foot northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 20- to 22-second period) could arrive along our coastline Thursday, increasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) Friday into Saturday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 16-second period) will arrive along our coastline today into Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 60 degrees through Tuesday. Seawater temperatures will decrease Wednesday into Friday.

