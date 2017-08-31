Paso Robles sets fifth heat record in six days — and it’s only getting hotter

Scorching temperatures continued to beat down on northern San Luis Obispo County on Thursday, and more of the same is expected over the holiday weekend.
The high temperature in Paso Robles reached 109 degrees Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 107 set in 1998. It was the fifth time in six days a heat record has been set in Paso Robles.
An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday, with temperatures projected to stay in the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.
Paso Robles is forecast to reach 114 degrees Friday, which would approach the city’s all-time record of 115 set back in 1960, said PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
“It could easily hit 115,” Lindsey said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Offshore winds could produce triple-digit temperatures in coastal valleys such as San Luis Obispo on Friday and Saturday, with beaches reaching the mid- to high 90s.
“The strong high-pressure ridge responsible for the record-breaking temperatures will weaken,” Lindsey said, “which would allow the marine layer to redevelop along the coastline later on Sunday, producing a gradual cooling trend throughout the Central Coast next week.”
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
Comments