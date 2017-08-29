Paso Robles hits another record high, with more triple-digit temperatures expected

The triple-digit temperatures in Paso Robles aren’t going away any time soon.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, with temperatures in North County expected to range between 100 and 112 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The sizzling forecast heading into Labor Day weekend is just more of the same after a record-breaking stretch that continued Tuesday.

The high of 110 degrees at the Paso Robles Airport broke the previous record of 109 set in 1998, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said, the fourth straight record-breaking day.

Lindsey said the forecast in Paso Robles on Friday and Saturday could range between 112 and 114 degrees, which would approach the all-time record high of 115 degrees set in July 1960.

Strong northwesterly winds along the coastline will keep the coastal regions near to slightly above normal temperatures through Thursday, Lindsey said.

“However, gentle to moderate Santa Lucia winds will produce clear skies and warm to hot coastal valleys and beach temperatures on Friday into Sunday,” Lindsey added.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 99 degrees both Friday and Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

The agency warns that high temperatures can create dangerous situations in which heat-related illnesses are possible. Temperatures inside vehicles, even if the windows are slightly open, can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.

Additionally, the agency advises that anyone who works or plans to spend time outside should take precautions: reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening if possible, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes, take rest breaks in the shade, make sure pets have access to shade and water and drink plenty of water.