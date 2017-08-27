Paso breaks one heat record, set to shatter another

Paso Robles broke a heat record on Sunday — and it’s set to break another on Monday.

The Paso Robles Airport recorded a high of 110 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 106 degrees in 2001, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. And the heat is expected to stick around and shatter another record.

The high temperature in Paso Robles on Monday is forecast to reach 110 degrees, Lindsey said. That would exceed the 2008 record of 107 degrees. The heat is caused by a strong high-pressure system over California, which is also producing mostly clear skies in the North County and in the coastal valleys, Lindsey said.

The beaches are expected to remain cool through Monday, with temperatures forecast to range between the 60s and low 70s, Lindsey said. Inland valleys are expected to hit the low 90s on Monday.

Central Coast residents can expect a break in the heat starting Wednesday, Lindsey said. That’s when the high-pressure system is expected to weaken and a thermal trough over the Central Valley will intensify, which will cause increasing northwesterly winds along the coast and slightly cooler temperatures through Friday, Lindsey said.

The heat is expected to return for Labor Day weekend.

The hot and dry conditions mean there is a greater chance for wildfires to spark.

“Given the predicted weather conditions coupled with the observed vegetation moistures, the potential for a significant fire event with extreme fire behavior remains very high in San Luis Obispo County,” Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said in a news release. On Sunday afternoon, no fires had been reported in the area.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for the Central Coast that will be in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. During that time, the agency warns, high temperatures will have the potential to cause heat-related illness. Residents are warned to never leave pets or people in enclosed vehicles and to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Additionally, the agency advises that anyone who works or plans to spend time outside should take precautions: reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening if possible, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes, take rest breaks in the shade, make sure pets have access to shade and water and drink plenty of water.