SLO County weather forecast for the week of Aug. 14, 2017

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Unlike the first half of August, when temperatures regularly reached between the high 90s and low 100s in the North County, this week’s temperatures will be much cooler. In fact, Paso Robles is expected to reach only 82 degrees Tuesday.
Temperatures will be below normal to start the week as an upper-level low-pressure system out of the Gulf of Alaska and will move through the Central Coast on Monday night into Tuesday. This passing system will help to deepen the marine layer and produce fresh to strong (19- to 31-mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds, resulting in widespread cloud cover with areas of fog, mist and drizzle.
Subtle warming is then expected Wednesday into Friday, as the low-pressure system shifts out of the area and temperatures return to near-normal inland and slightly below-normal near the coast with typical summertime night and morning clouds. In fact, many of the beaches will remain mostly overcast for “Fogust.”
Additionally, there is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms during the week along the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, primarily south of Tahoe, but otherwise, no significant precipitation is expected through next weekend. Temperatures are then expected to cool slightly by this weekend as high pressure is weakened and replaced with a trough over the Pacific Northwest.
Surf report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) is forecast along the Central Coast on Monday, becoming a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Tuesday into Saturday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: Tuesday’s 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (170-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will remain at this height but with a 15- to 17-second period on Wednesday into Thursday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees through Tuesday, increasing to 53 and 57 degrees Wednesday into Sunday.
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Areas of dense fog with mist this week will reduced driver visibility and may produce slippery road conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
57 86
53 82
53 85
54 92
56 95
58 93
56 92
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
56 73
55 73
56 74
55 76
57 77
58 78
57 78
