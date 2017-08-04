Thunderstorms may return to some parts of SLO County

Sunny skies over San Luis Obispo County might be interrupted Friday by rain and thunder.
There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms across higher elevations of eastern San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Turbulent weather hit the Central Coast on Wednesday, bringing thunder and thousands of lightning strikes, as well as a flash flood watch. The region was hit by lightning more than 2,500 times on Wednesday, Lindsey said. Some of those strikes caused two wildfires east of Santa Margarita, according to Cal Fire SLO.
Meanwhile, weather in low-lying areas should be clear Friday afternoon. Cloudy skies over coastline towns are expected to clear with temperatures ranging between high 60s and low 70s. Temperatures in the North County could reach the high 90s, and coastal valleys will stay around low 80s, Lindsey said.
Weather more typical of California summers is expected through the next week.
Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan
Comments