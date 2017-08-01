Rain in August? Thunderstorms, showers in the forecast for the Central Coast

San Luis Obispo saw some sprinkles Tuesday — and thunderstorms could even be in SLO County’s future.

The unseasonal precipitation is thanks to monsoonal moisture coming up from the south, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. There’s a chance for scattered showers until Thursday, Lindsey said.

If you’re in eastern San Luis Obispo County, you could also see some isolated thunderstorms, Lindsey said. Thunderstorms could also move into parts of Santa Barbara County on Tuesday night into Thursday.

The monsoonal moisture also means Central Coast residents are in for muggy days and mild nighttime temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to gradually begin to cool this weekend, but they will remain above normal across the North County, according to Lindsey.