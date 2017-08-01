July temperatures were hotter than normal in SLO County

If you thought July was hotter than usual, you thought right.
The average temperatures last month across San Luis Obispo County were warmer than normal, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Paso Robles recorded an average high temperature of 98.7 degrees in July — about six degrees hotter than the average high of 92.9 degrees, Lindsey said.
San Luis Obispo, where the average July temperature is somewhere in the neighborhood of 77 degrees, recorded an average of 81.5 degrees.
Most of the beaches also saw slightly warmer July temperatures, Lindsey said.
