SLO County weather forecast for the week of June 26

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The strong high-pressure ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere responsible for the near- to record-breaking inland temperatures over past week has shifted southeastward. In the sizzling weather’s place, a typical late June/early July Central Coast weather pattern is expected for most of the upcoming work week.
The historical average high for Paso Robles for the last week of June into the first week of July is 91 degrees, while the average low is 52. For San Luis Obispo, 77 degrees is the average high and 51 for the average low over this timeframe. High and low temperatures in both the North County and coastal valleys will pretty much match these historical temperatures. Along the coastline, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds will produce clearing along most of the beaches during the afternoon hours, with coastal low clouds with areas of fog and mist developing during the night and morning hours. Temperatures along the beaches will reach the 60s, except for the southwesterly facing beaches of Cayucos and Avila Beach, which will reach the low 70s.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline Thursday into Friday will produce mostly clear and sunny skies at the beaches as the marine layer is mixed out of the atmosphere.
An upper-level low-pressure system is forecast to develop along the California coastline this weekend. This condition will produce decreasing northwesterly winds, a deepening marine layer with mist and drizzle, and cooler temperatures throughout San Luis Obispo County.
Surf report
Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) seas (with a 5- to 7-second period) along our coastline Monday into Wednesday.
A northwesterly sea and swell is forecast to build to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 9-second period) Thursday into Friday, becoming a 4 to 6 foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) this upcoming weekend.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: Today's 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 18-second period) will continue at this height and period into Wednesday.
Seawater
Temperatures will range between 52 and 54 degrees through Saturday.
▪ ▪ ▪
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Please be careful if you’re heading to the Sierra Nevada this summer. Near-record to record-breaking temperatures last week across much of California combined with one of the deepest snowpacks in the state’s history and record rainfall in many parts of the Sierra Nevada to produce colder and much higher river and stream flows.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
53 94
53 91
51 94
52 92
51 92
52 91
53 90
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
53 74
53 75
52 71
52 73
52 73
52 74
54 74
Comments