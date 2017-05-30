Rain in May? Showers to briefly return to the Central Coast

Rain will make a short-lived return to the Central Coast later this week.
A system moving through the area Wednesday will bring increasing clouds and a “deepening” marine layer, along with mist, drizzle and scattered rain showers, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Total rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch, Lindsey said, but strong to gale-force northwesterly winds will develop along the coast Thursday afternoon through Friday. This weekend will be sunny but windy, with winds expected to reach between 32 and 46 mph, Lindsey said.
Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s and low 90s Thursday through Sunday in Paso Robles and the mid- to high 70s in San Luis Obispo.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
