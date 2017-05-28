SLO County weather forecast for the week of May 29

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
If weather forecasters were solely dependent on historical weather data to write a report for the end of May/start of June for the Central Coast, today’s prognostication would perfectly fit a classic coastal California climate pattern.
The Eastern Pacific High will remain nearly stationary about 600 miles to the west of San Luis Obispo while a thermal trough remains centered over the Great Central Valley of California. This pattern will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline during the afternoon hours, night and morning marine low clouds and fog in the coastal regions and seasonal temperatures.
The North County will hit the low 90s, while the coastal valleys will reach the mid-70s. Temperatures will remain in the 60s at the shoreline, except for the southwesterly facing beaches of Cayucos and Avila Beach, which will hit the low 70s.
An upper-level trough will move through the Central Coast early Wednesday morning with increasing clouds, a deepening marine layer with areas of mist and drizzle and a chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada.
In this system’s wake, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the afternoon hours Wednesday through Friday. These winds will produce mostly clear skies along the coastline.
Another trough of low pressure is expected to produce decreasing northwesterly winds, increasing coastal low clouds and fog next weekend.
Surf report
Gale-force northwesterly winds along the Central California coastline this week will generate a pattern of 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) during the afternoon hours, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet during the night and morning hours, starting this afternoon and continuing through Friday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline Saturday into next Tuesday. Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday into Tuesday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 51 degrees through Tuesday, decreasing to 48 and 50 degrees Wednesday into Friday.
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. This week’s gale-force winds, downed power lines are a possibility. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and keep yourself and others away. Call 911 immediately to report the location of the downed line, then call PG&E’s 24-hour emergency and customer service line toll-free at 800-743-5002.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
52 93
53 88
50 84
51 85
52 89
53 91
54 92
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
52 77
54 75
53 76
54 77
55 81
54 79
55 77
