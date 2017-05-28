Boats rest on the calm Pacific off the Central Coast.
May 28, 2017 3:05 PM

SLO County weather forecast for the week of May 29

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

If weather forecasters were solely dependent on historical weather data to write a report for the end of May/start of June for the Central Coast, today’s prognostication would perfectly fit a classic coastal California climate pattern.

The Eastern Pacific High will remain nearly stationary about 600 miles to the west of San Luis Obispo while a thermal trough remains centered over the Great Central Valley of California. This pattern will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline during the afternoon hours, night and morning marine low clouds and fog in the coastal regions and seasonal temperatures.

The North County will hit the low 90s, while the coastal valleys will reach the mid-70s. Temperatures will remain in the 60s at the shoreline, except for the southwesterly facing beaches of Cayucos and Avila Beach, which will hit the low 70s.

An upper-level trough will move through the Central Coast early Wednesday morning with increasing clouds, a deepening marine layer with areas of mist and drizzle and a chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada.

In this system’s wake, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the afternoon hours Wednesday through Friday. These winds will produce mostly clear skies along the coastline.

Another trough of low pressure is expected to produce decreasing northwesterly winds, increasing coastal low clouds and fog next weekend.

Surf report

Gale-force northwesterly winds along the Central California coastline this week will generate a pattern of 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) during the afternoon hours, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet during the night and morning hours, starting this afternoon and continuing through Friday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline Saturday into next Tuesday. Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday into Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 51 degrees through Tuesday, decreasing to 48 and 50 degrees Wednesday into Friday.

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. This week’s gale-force winds, downed power lines are a possibility. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and keep yourself and others away. Call 911 immediately to report the location of the downed line, then call PG&E’s 24-hour emergency and customer service line toll-free at 800-743-5002.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

52 93

53 88

50 84

51 85

52 89

53 91

54 92

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

52 77

54 75

53 76

54 77

55 81

54 79

55 77

