Heat wave to send North County temperatures near triple digits

San Luis Obispo County residents are in for a heat wave starting Friday and continuing into the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s in the coastal valleys and into the 90s in the North County, thanks to a high-pressure ridge and off-shore winds that will push the marine layer out to sea, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
Saturday is likely to be the hottest day this weekend — Paso Robles is expected to reach a high of 95 degrees, just in time for the annual Wine Festival’s Grand Tasting, which draws hundreds of people to the Downtown City Park.
Central Coast beaches should hit the low to mid-70s.
Residents should also be wary of grass fires, which have a greater chance of igniting as grasses cure and temperatures get warmer, Lindsey said in his forecast.
Cooler temperatures will return Monday with the marine layer, which will bring temperatures in the mid- to low 70s in the coastal valleys and the mid-80s to low 90s in the North County.
