North County could hit triple digits for the first time this year

It may be chilly today, but the North County could see triple digits for the first time this year on Saturday, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
The cool weather is expected to hang around through the first part of the week — and some rain and isolated thunderstorms may be on the way, Lindsey said.
But starting on Thursday, a high-pressure ridge of air will move over the Central Coast, sending the mercury climbing, Lindsey said. The beaches will see highs in the 70s, San Luis Obispo and the coastal valleys will reach the 80s, and the North County will be in the 90s, with the chance to reach 100.
The summery weather will last through next week.
