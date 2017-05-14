SLO County weather forecast for the week of May 15

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The relentless northwesterly winds will continue to blow along the coastline as a 1,037-millibar eastern-Pacific high centered about 800 miles west of San Luis Obispo remains nearly stationary. This high-pressure system will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the shoreline during the afternoon and evening hours into Thursday. These winds will decrease during the night and morning hours and will allow a few areas of marine low clouds and fog during the overnight and morning hours.
Below-seasonal temperatures are expected through Wednesday, with the North County reaching the low 70s, and coastal valleys ranging between the mid- and high 60s. The beaches will remain in the low 60s
An upper low-pressure system over Central California will also remain nearly stationary into Tuesday and will produce viable mid- to high-level clouds Monday into Tuesday. It will also produce a chance for a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the eastern regions of San Luis Obispo County.
Thursday will be the transition day back to fair and more seasonable weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend, as a high-pressure ridge builds into the Central Coast. The high-pressure ridge will remain over the Golden State into the following week, with temperatures rising to above-normal levels for most areas by Saturday, with 70s at the beaches and 80s in the coastal valleys and 90s in the North County. Areas of low clouds and fog and increasing northwesterly winds on Sunday could cause temperatures to dip downward.
Surf Report
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds along the Central California coastline will generate a 7- to 9-foot (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) Monday into Wednesday, decreasing Friday into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 48 and 50 degrees through Wednesday. Seawater temperatures will increase to 49 and 51 degrees on Thursday into Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Gale-force northwesterly winds on Monday into Wednesday can affect a car’s handling and braking significantly. Slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
44 70
44 72
49 74
42 82
44 89
50 93
52 93
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
46 66
49 68
51 69
46 74
47 81
51 80
53 83
