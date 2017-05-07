SLO County weather forecast for the week of May 8

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Sunday’s upper-level low-pressure system produced between 0.15 and 0.50 of an inch of rain throughout San Luis Obispo County with the greatest amounts in the South County, a reversal of what has typically occurred this rain season. This late season tempests also created chilly spring time temperatures, most Central Coast locations only reached the high 50s to the low 60s on Sunday; indeed, a temperature whiplash when compared to the mid-90s from last week.
High pressure will build across the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday. This condition will produce warmer temperatures and mostly clear skies in the coastal valleys and the North County. However, marine low clouds and areas of fog and drizzle will develop along the coastline during the night and morning hours.
Another upper-level low pressure system will approach the Central Coast later on Wednesday into Thursday. This system will give gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds and extensive low clouds with areas of heavy drizzle.
In this system’s wake, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds will develop along the coastline on Friday into next Monday. These winds will mix out the marine layer producing mostly clear and crisp conditions.
Surf Report
A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will develop along our coastline Monday, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet with the same period Tuesday. This northwesterly swell will further lower to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 13-second period) on Wednesday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet by Thursday morning.
Increasing northwesterly winds on Thursday afternoon will generate a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Thursday afternoon.
The northwesterly winds will build to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) levels along the Central California coastline on Friday into Sunday. Consequently, the northwesterly sea and swell will build to 8 to 10 feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Friday into next Monday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 47 and 49 degrees through Tuesday. Seawater temperatures will increase to 49 and 51 degrees on Wednesday into Thursday.
▪ ▪ ▪
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Gale-force northwesterly winds Friday into next Monday can affect a car’s handling and braking significantly. Slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
49 90
52 93
54 94
53 93
51 83
48 70
42 70
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
50 83
55 84
55 85
55 81
52 70
47 62
43 59
Comments