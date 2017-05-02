Sweltering Central Coast to see a ‘temperature whiplash’ later this week

Be prepared to sweat through Wednesday, then reach for a sweater this weekend as San Luis Obispo County experiences a “temperature whiplash,” PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
Paso Robles reached a high of 96 degrees Tuesday, while San Luis Obispo sweated it at 89, Lindsey said. The temperatures may have felt like the middle of summer, but neither set a record for the day.
Looking ahead, the North County is forecast to see temperatures hovering in the mid- to high 90s for another day, Lindsey said. The South County will see temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s. Beaches will stay relatively cool, with highs in the 70s.
By Friday, temperatures are expected to drop as much as 35 degrees, Lindsey said, and wet weather, along with a chance of thunderstorms, will return starting Sunday through next Tuesday.
