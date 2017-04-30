SLO County weather forecast for the week of May 1

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (offshore) winds are forecast during the night and morning hours on Monday into Tuesday. These winds will produce clear skies and warm conditions throughout the Central Coast. The North County is expected to range between the high 80s and low 90s, while the coastal valleys will range between the low to mid-80s. The beaches will reach the 70s. Wednesday should be the warmest day for most spots with temperatures more typical of late June than early May.
Marine low clouds are forecast to return to the Central Coast on Wednesday night. The marine layer “May Gray” is forecast to deepen on Thursday with low clouds, fog and areas of drizzle. Along the beaches, the coastal stratus will persist for most of the day Thursday.
Cooler weather will return later in the week because of the arrival of an area of low pressure that is forecast to cut off from the jet stream and meander along the California coastline through this weekend. Not only will the low-pressure system produce much cooler temperatures, but it may also be deep enough to generate some rain showers or thunderstorms, primarily over the Sierra Nevada and perhaps the inland areas of the Central Coast on Sunday into next Monday, although there is considerable uncertainty with this system. As Dr. George Fischbeck would say “A cutoff low is a weatherman’s woe.”
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 10-second period) on Wednesday. This swell will further lower to 3 to 5 feet with the same period Thursday into Friday morning. Another round of gale-force northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 5- to 7- foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) Friday afternoon, increasing to 8 to 10 feet with the same period Saturday into Sunday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday. A 2- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline Thursday into Friday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 48 and 50 degrees through Tuesday, increasing to 50 and 52 degrees Thursday into Friday.
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. The first part of this week is going to be warm, which could cause heat-related illnesses. Stay in the shade: Direct sunlight can speed up the effect the heat has on your body. Do outdoor activities in the morning or evening hours; avoid being in the afternoon heat. Stay hydrated: Keep drinking plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol. Take showers: A cool shower or bath is a great way to stay cool. Limit physical activity: Take breaks during the day.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
49 90
52 93
54 94
53 93
51 83
48 70
42 70
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
50 83
55 84
55 85
55 81
52 70
47 62
43 59
