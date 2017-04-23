SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 24, 2017

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The most appropriate way to describe this week’s weather is windy.
A 1,029-millibar area of high pressure about 500 miles to the west of the Central Coast is expected to remain nearly stationary into Wednesday. This condition will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon hours Monday into Wednesday.
These onshore winds will produce mild temperatures with the beaches reaching the 60s, except for the southwest-facing beaches of Cayucos and Avila Beach, which will hit the mid-70s. The coastal valleys and North County will warm to the mid- to high 70s. A few areas of low clouds and fog are expected to develop along the coastline during the overnight hours.
A dry cold front will move through the Central Coast on Wednesday night with partly cloudy skies. More importantly, it will produce a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline, resulting in moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph, with gusts to 50 mph) northwesterly winds Thursday into Friday. Windy indeed!
This area of high pressure is expected to strengthen and move eastward over California. Consequently, gusty Santa Lucia (offshore) winds and warmer weather will develop throughout the Central Coast this weekend, with daytime highs reaching into the mid-80s. At this time, it’s looking like it will be dry for an extended period along the Central Coast.
Surf Report
Monday’s 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) will decrease to 5 to 7 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Tuesday into Wednesday.
A 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday into Friday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 52 degrees through Wednesday, decreasing to 49 and 51 degrees on Thursday into Saturday because of increasing amounts of upwelling along the coastline.
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Increasing northwesterly winds Wednesday night into Friday could lead to difficult driving conditions. (1) In windy conditions, slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. (2) Keep your hands firmly on the steering wheel. (3) Along the highways of the Central Coast, the wind may suddenly move your vehicle when traveling from a wind-protected area to an unprotected area. (4) Maintain safe distances from other vehicles, particularly RVs, high-profile trucks and especially trailers that being towed.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
44 76
48 79
47 82
46 83
46 83
46 87
50 89
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
51 73
54 76
55 79
54 79
54 81
55 85
56 84
