April 23, 2017 2:07 PM

SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 24, 2017

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The most appropriate way to describe this week’s weather is windy.

A 1,029-millibar area of high pressure about 500 miles to the west of the Central Coast is expected to remain nearly stationary into Wednesday. This condition will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon hours Monday into Wednesday.

These onshore winds will produce mild temperatures with the beaches reaching the 60s, except for the southwest-facing beaches of Cayucos and Avila Beach, which will hit the mid-70s. The coastal valleys and North County will warm to the mid- to high 70s. A few areas of low clouds and fog are expected to develop along the coastline during the overnight hours.

A dry cold front will move through the Central Coast on Wednesday night with partly cloudy skies. More importantly, it will produce a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline, resulting in moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph, with gusts to 50 mph) northwesterly winds Thursday into Friday. Windy indeed!

This area of high pressure is expected to strengthen and move eastward over California. Consequently, gusty Santa Lucia (offshore) winds and warmer weather will develop throughout the Central Coast this weekend, with daytime highs reaching into the mid-80s. At this time, it’s looking like it will be dry for an extended period along the Central Coast.

Surf Report

Monday’s 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) will decrease to 5 to 7 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Tuesday into Wednesday.

A 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 52 degrees through Wednesday, decreasing to 49 and 51 degrees on Thursday into Saturday because of increasing amounts of upwelling along the coastline.

▪  ▪  ▪ 

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Increasing northwesterly winds Wednesday night into Friday could lead to difficult driving conditions. (1) In windy conditions, slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. (2) Keep your hands firmly on the steering wheel. (3) Along the highways of the Central Coast, the wind may suddenly move your vehicle when traveling from a wind-protected area to an unprotected area. (4) Maintain safe distances from other vehicles, particularly RVs, high-profile trucks and especially trailers that being towed.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

44 76

48 79

47 82

46 83

46 83

46 87

50 89

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

51 73

54 76

55 79

54 79

54 81

55 85

56 84

