Sunshine and warm temperatures: What to expect in SLO County this weekend

Break out the sunscreen and beach towels: Warm weather has returned to the Central Coast just in time for the weekend.
On Friday, hundreds of people took advantage of the pleasant conditions by spending the afternoon at Avila Beach.
After a dreary and chilly week, temperatures in San Luis Obispo County could warm to the mid-80s through Saturday, with the beaches expected to reach the mid-70s, according to forecasts.
That warm weather is predicted to persist into Sunday, thanks to the offshore Santa Lucia winds.
But it’s not summer yet — moderate to fresh gale force winds that are predicted to return Sunday afternoon could bring cooler temperatures and fog along the coastline. The cooler temperatures are expected to last throughout next week.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
Comments