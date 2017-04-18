SLO County rainfall totals as of Tuesday evening

2:09 The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. Pause

2:37 Family of 12 pays kids for good behavior

1:56 Spearhead Coffee of Paso Robles expands its specialty coffee business

0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting

1:15 Hiking Morro Dunes Ecological Reserve

0:54 South County Sanitation District spends millions to update facilities

2:18 Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur