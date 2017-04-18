SLO County rainfall totals as of Tuesday evening

The two-day storm that swept through the Central Coast on Monday and Tuesday could be the final rainfall of the month.
Rocky Butte received the most rain at 1.44 inches, followed by Lopez Lake Recreation Area, which received just over an inch of rain. Los Osos received the least with only 0.24 of an inch.
The damp and chilly weather will give way to weekend temperatures that are expected to be substantially warmer. In the North County, temperatures will likely reach the 80s and possibly low 90s; the inland valleys’ temperatures will hover in the mid-80s; and the beaches could warm to the 70s, according to forecasts.
Rain will not likely return to the Central Coast until the first week of May, according to forecasts.
Here are more rainfall totals from the latest storm:
48-hour rainfall totals as of 9 p.m. April 18, 2017 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.69
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.60
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.36
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.55
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.66
Baywood Park
0.33
Cal Poly
0.62
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.60
Camp San Luis
0.48
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.33
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.60
Diablo Canyon
0.40
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.28
Islay Hill
0.75
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.05
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.06
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.28
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.24
Mission Prep
0.60
Morro Bay
0.27
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
0.34
Nipomo, East
0.64
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.64
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.25
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.52
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
1.00
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
0.78
Rocky Butte
1.44
Santa Maria Public Airport
1.00
Santa Margarita
0.64
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.57
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
0.56
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.67
San Simeon
0.52
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.70
Templeton
0.40
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.55
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
