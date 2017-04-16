SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 17, 2017

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The first few days of the work week will see mostly cloudy skies and rain.
A slow-moving, late-season cold front will move through the Central Coast on Sunday evening into Monday morning with increasing clouds, gentle to moderate (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and heavy drizzle/light rain. Scattered rain showers will continue through Monday night. Temperatures on Monday will be cooler under the cloud cover; however, overnight lows will remain mild with the subtropical moisture.
A stronger cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday morning with moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and rain. This system is expected to produce between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain and mountain snow above 6,500 feet. Nevertheless, there is a chance that this system could tap into a fetch of subtropical moisture, and if that happens, healthier amounts of precipitation are possible along the Central Coast and in the southern Sierra Nevada. There is also a chance of thunderstorms developing Tuesday afternoon. Rain showers should taper off by Tuesday night.
Gale-force northwesterly winds and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will start Wednesday afternoon and will continue through Thursday.
A pattern of Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the night and morning hours and increasing strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels during the afternoon hours will start Friday and will continue through Sunday. This condition will allow North County temperatures to warm into the 80s over this period, while coastal valleys will range between the high 70s to low 80s.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot southwesterly (245-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 14-second period) is forecast along the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 13-second period) is forecast Wednesday. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Thursday into Sunday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees through Wednesday, decreasing on Thursday into Sunday.
▪ ▪ ▪
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. This week’s rain will create slippery conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Driving too fast is the No. 1 cause of accidents on wet days.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
51 71
53 70
43 72
39 76
40 80
44 87
47 86
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
54 70
53 71
51 71
49 72
49 76
51 80
55 80
