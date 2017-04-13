SLO County rainfall totals as of April 13

A smattering of rain dampened the Central Coast overnight, with not one part of San Luis Obispo County receiving more than an inch of rain.
Rocky Butte received the most rain at 0.87 inches. Several locations, including Arroyo Grande, the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and the Santa Maria Public Airport received less than a tenth of an inch.
Warmer and clear weather is predicted Friday and Saturday morning, thanks to northweasterly winds. Cooler weather could return Sunday into Tuesday, with unsettled weather producing strong winds and periods of rain, according to forecasts.
Additional rainfall may occur on April 25, 26 and 27.
24-hour rainfall totals as of 11 a.m. April 13 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.05
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.06
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.08
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.09
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.13
Baywood Park
0.17
Cal Poly
0.11
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.32
Camp San Luis
0.16
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.05
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.24
Diablo Canyon
0.20
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.12
Islay Hill
0.07
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.10
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.12
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.16
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.08
Mission Prep
0.15
Morro Bay
0.10
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
0.20
Nipomo, East
0.04
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.04
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.12
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.17
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
0.22
Rocky Butte
0.87
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.03
Santa Margarita
0.20
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.08
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
0.17
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.01
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.16
Shandon
0.16
Templeton
0.16
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.21
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
Comments