April 11, 2017 3:43 PM

Drizzly weather a preview of heavier rain expected later this week

By Gabby Ferreira

After a brief reprieve from rain, April showers continued on the Central Coast on Tuesday, with heavier rain expected later this week.

Drizzly weather was expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. A weak cold front moving into the area Wednesday will produce light rain showers, with heavier rain developing Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Lindsey predicts rainfall amounts with this system will stay under half an inch, but that there may be enough “instability” in the atmosphere to produce thunderstorms.

After Thursday, the next chance of rain will be Sunday and Monday, Lindsey said.

