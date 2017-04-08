SLO County rainfall totals and reservoir levels as of Saturday

Friday’s dreary afternoon brought rain to San Luis Obispo County, with precipitation continuing overnight into early Saturday morning.
The county saw a wide range of rainfall totals. Rocky Butte received 5.56 inches of rain between 5 a.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, according to data from PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo received 1.42 inches of rain during that same time period, Morro Bay received 0.10 of an inch and Oceano received 0.12 of an inch.
Meanwhile, reservoirs in the county remained above 60 percent capacity, though the latest reports don’t reflect all rainfall from Friday’s storm.
Santa Margarita Lake was at more than 100 percent capacity as of Friday, according to totals kept by the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department. Officials have speculated that it will remain at or near capacity until at least mid-spring.
Reservoir levels
The water levels at Lopez Lake were updated on Saturday, April 8, 2017. The capacity levels of Lake Nacimiento, Lake San Antonio and Santa Margarita Lake were updated Friday, April 7, 2017, while the capacity level of Whale Rock Reservoir was last updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Lopez Lake
61 percent
Lake Nacimiento
88 percent
Lake San Antonio
54 percent
Santa Margarita Lake (Salinas Reservoir)
100.3 percent
Whale Rock Reservoir
77.89 percent
Source: San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department and Monterey County Water Resources
24-hour rainfall totals as of 5 a.m. April 8, 2017 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.26
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.26
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.36
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.30
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.25
Baywood Park
0.22
Cal Poly
1.15
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.80
Camp San Luis
0.52
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.00
Diablo Canyon
0.57
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.24
Islay Hill
0.84
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.66
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.87
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.24
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.50
Mission Prep
1.42
Morro Bay
0.10
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
0.22
Nipomo, East
0.48
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
0.61
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.12
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.50
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.75
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
2.33
Rocky Butte
5.56
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.11
Santa Margarita
0.40
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.65
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
0.40
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.76
San Simeon
1.16
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.53
Shandon
0.16
Templeton
0.56
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.21
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
