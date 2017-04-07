SLO County rainfall totals as of 4 p.m. Friday

A chilly day of rain left the Central Coast soaked on Friday, although the precipitation wasn’t spread evenly across the region.
Morro Bay and the Santa Maria Public Airport received the least rain, getting less than a tenth of an inch. Rocky Butte near San Simeon, on the other hand, received nearly 5 inches.
24-hour rainfall totals as of 4 p.m. (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.08
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.11
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.32
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.20
Baywood Park
0.14
Cal Poly
0.46
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.75
Camp San Luis
0.20
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.07
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.67
Diablo Canyon
0.51
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.12
Islay Hill
0.57
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.34
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.35
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.08
Mission Prep
0.65
Morro Bay
0.01
Nipomo, East
0.08
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.04
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.31
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.54
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
1.68
Rocky Butte
4.65
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.01
Santa Margarita
0.40
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.48
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
0.21
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.56
San Simeon
1.02
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.35
Templeton
0.24
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
