April 6, 2017 4:10 PM

Heavy rain, chance of thunderstorms on their way to SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

The gloomy Thursday hinting at a return of wet weather will be followed by heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms Friday, according to forecasts.

And that chance of thunderstorms on the Central Coast will last until Saturday afternoon, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The first cold front is expected to move into the region early Friday morning, Lindsey said. That will be followed by another front that will move in Friday night. Lindsey forecasts rainfall totals ranging from 1.25 to 2 inches.

Lindsey said he would like to remind everyone of the dangers of thunderstorms, which can cause strong winds, heavy rain, lightning and hail.

Dry weather will return Sunday, along with temperatures in the low 60s. More storms are predicted to hit San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday and Thursday, Lindsey said.

Weather

