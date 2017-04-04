Weather

April 4, 2017 1:27 PM

Rain, chance of thunderstorms return to Central Coast this weekend

By Gabby Ferreira

Consider putting your sunscreen and beach towels back in the closet this weekend — rain is on the way.

While clear skies and mild temperatures have been the norm for the past week or so, the marine layer will redevelop Wednesday night, leading to a transition day Thursday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

On Thursday, the Central Coast can expect increasing clouds and southerly winds as two cold fronts move toward the area, Lindsey said. The first cold front will hit Friday morning, bringing winds at speeds between 32 and 46 mph, heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms.

From Friday night into Saturday morning, a second cold front will produce more rain, wind and a chance of thunderstorms, Lindsey said. Scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms will continue into Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall totals are predicted to range between 1.5 and 3 inches, Lindsey said, and dry weather is forecast to return Sunday into next Tuesday.

