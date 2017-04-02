SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 3, 2017

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The Central Coast has entered the transition period of the year when the inland temperatures become warmer than the coastal region temperatures. The marine layer will surge into the inland areas Monday morning, but will clear in the afternoon from all Central Coast locations.
High pressure will build across California on Tuesday into Wednesday, which will produce Santa Lucia (offshore) winds and clear and warmer weather.
Thursday will be a transition day, with increasing clouds and southerly winds as a vigorous, late-season 964-millibar low-pressure system moves toward the Pacific Northwest and the associated cold front travels southeastward into California.
This cold front will reach the Central Coast on Friday with moderate to heavy rain, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and a chance of thunderstorms. An upper-level trough is forecast to follow Saturday into Sunday, with rain showers and cooler temperatures.
Rainfall totals are forecast to range between 0.50 and 1.25 inches. Snow levels in the Sierra Nevada are expected to range between 5,500 and 6,000 feet.
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds off the California Coast will generate a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 17-second period) on Monday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 7- to 14-second period) on Tuesday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 16-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet (with an 11- to 14-second period) Thursday.
Increasing southerly winds will generate an 8- to 10-foot southwesterly (240-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) Friday, followed by an 11- to 13-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell Saturday and Sunday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through Wednesday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
45 81
37 79
43 77
43 70
48 66
49 69
47 68
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
50 74
47 78
50 73
48 71
50 68
52 66
51 65
