SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 3, 2017

0:42 Scene of deadly 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon Pause

0:22 CHP seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

1:39 Pismo Beach business owner hopes to bring pro surfing event to Central Coast

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

0:42 Memorial for SLOStringer Matthew Frank in San Luis Obispo

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived

2:01 Homero Magana offers advice to SLO County high schoolers at Cuesta outreach event

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism