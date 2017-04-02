Weather

April 2, 2017 3:11 PM

SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 3, 2017

By John Lindsey

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The Central Coast has entered the transition period of the year when the inland temperatures become warmer than the coastal region temperatures. The marine layer will surge into the inland areas Monday morning, but will clear in the afternoon from all Central Coast locations.

High pressure will build across California on Tuesday into Wednesday, which will produce Santa Lucia (offshore) winds and clear and warmer weather.

Thursday will be a transition day, with increasing clouds and southerly winds as a vigorous, late-season 964-millibar low-pressure system moves toward the Pacific Northwest and the associated cold front travels southeastward into California.

This cold front will reach the Central Coast on Friday with moderate to heavy rain, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and a chance of thunderstorms. An upper-level trough is forecast to follow Saturday into Sunday, with rain showers and cooler temperatures.

Rainfall totals are forecast to range between 0.50 and 1.25 inches. Snow levels in the Sierra Nevada are expected to range between 5,500 and 6,000 feet.

Surf Report

Increasing northwesterly winds off the California Coast will generate a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 17-second period) on Monday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 7- to 14-second period) on Tuesday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 16-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet (with an 11- to 14-second period) Thursday.

Increasing southerly winds will generate an 8- to 10-foot southwesterly (240-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) Friday, followed by an 11- to 13-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell Saturday and Sunday.

Seawater temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through Wednesday.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

45 81

37 79

43 77

43 70

48 66

49 69

47 68

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

50 74

47 78

50 73

48 71

50 68

52 66

51 65

