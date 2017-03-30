Springtime winds bring gusts up to 50 mph to SLO County

It’s definitely springtime along the Central Coast, with gusty winds Thursday reaching to about 50 mph in some parts of San Luis Obispo County.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Thursday for San Luis Obispo County that warned residents of the impact strong gusts can have on driving. That advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday. Winds are expected to be stronger near the coast.
Winds at Diablo Canyon on Thursday came in about 33 mph, with gusts up to 52 mph, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. At the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, sustained winds were about 25 mph, with gusts up to 33 mph. And at Paso Robles Municipal Airport, wind speeds remained at about 21 mph, with gusts of 31 mph.
Strong winds can be pretty typical this time of the year, Lindsey said. But Thursday’s winds won’t last long: They’re predicted to die down overnight, according to forecasts.
As the northwesterly onshore winds – which are often better for people who suffer from allergies because they carry less pollen – begin to calm, a mostly dry cold front will move toward the county. On Friday, temperatures are predicted to be between the high 60s and the low 70s in most locations on the Central Coast. Warmer weather and more gentle winds are predicted for the weekend.
Rain is set to return to the Central Coast in about a week, according to the forecasts.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
