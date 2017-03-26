SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 27

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
If one was going to categorize this week’s weather, it would be “spring winds.”
A weak cold front will move through the Central Coast on Monday morning, with increasing clouds and a few light rain showers. The main effect of this cold front will be to produce a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline. Consequently, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds will develop along our coastline Monday afternoon.
High pressure will build into the area Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing fair, dry and generally warmer weather to the Central Coast, as well as strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon hours, with moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia winds developing during the morning hours.
An area of low pressure is expected to drop southward along the spine of the Sierra Nevada on Thursday morning, with increasing low- to high-level clouds and a slight chance of light showers. This system will be followed by moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds Thursday afternoon into Friday.
Warmer and dry weather is forecast over the weekend, as high pressure builds over the Central Coast and brings gusty Santa Lucia (offshore) winds. The next chance for rain appears to be April 7.
Surf report
A 5- to 7-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 22- to 24-second period, will arrive along our coastline Monday morning, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with a 19- to 21-second period) by Monday night. Combined with this swell will be 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (315-degree, shallow-water) seas Monday afternoon into Monday night.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 10- to 12-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 7- to 16-second period Tuesday into Wednesday, increasing to 11 to 13 feet (with a 5- to 15-second period) Thursday into Friday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through Friday because of the gale-force northwesterly winds and the upwelling they create along the coastline.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip: This week’s gale-force winds can affect a car’s handling and braking significantly. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
42 65
37 71
39 78
43 71
40 75
41 79
44 80
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
54 68
46 74
51 79
52 73
48 76
51 81
52 79
