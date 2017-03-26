SLO County rainfall totals as of Saturday, March 25

Compared with the rain that has pummeled the Central Coast over the past few months, the brief return that the wet weather made from Friday night into Saturday brought a gentle sprinkling.
Rocky Butte received the most rain, at 1.12 inches, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Morro Bay reported 0.24 inches, Shell Beach saw 0.26 inches and Oceano had 0.32 inches of rain. A weak cold front is predicted to move through the area Sunday night into Monday morning, which could bring a few light showers and, on Monday afternoon, gale-force winds that could blow up to 46 miles per hour.
Warmer and drier weather is forecast to come to the Central Coast by Tuesday, and gale-force winds are expected to return Thursday afternoon into Friday, Lindsey said. The next chance for rain is forecast to be April 7.
24-hour rainfall totals as of Saturday (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.23
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.29
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.32
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.28
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.33
Baywood Park
0.31
Cal Poly
0.40
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.52
Camp San Luis
0.40
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.23
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.40
Diablo Canyon
0.32
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.24
Islay Hill
0.28
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.27
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.24
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.32
Mission Prep
0.46
Morro Bay
0.24
Nipomo, East
0.20
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
0.19
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.32
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.17
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.20
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
0.40
Rocky Butte
1.12
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.20
Santa Margarita
0.40
San Miguel
0.23
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.18
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
0.49
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.28
San Simeon
0.64
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.36
Shandon
0.24
Templeton
0.24
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.10
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
