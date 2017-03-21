SLO County rainfall totals as of Tuesday evening

A cold front brought rains and strong winds to San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday.
Rain totals across the county varied. Arroyo Grande saw 0.70 inches, while Cal Poly saw 1.14 inches. Rocky Butte received the most amount of rain with 3.27 inches.
Expect additional showers, with possible thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures Wednesday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Skies will likely clear Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, but expect more rain Sunday night and into Monday.
Dry weather is expected to return next week and into the first part of April, according to forecasts.
See below for a list of rain totals for Tuesday from around SLO County and parts of northern Santa Barbara County.
24-hour rainfall totals as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.70
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.68
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.04
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.56
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.83
Baywood Park
0.11
Cal Poly
1.14
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.67
Camp San Luis
0.43
Creston at Windrose Farm
0.04
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.03
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.18
Diablo Canyon
0.91
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.16
Islay Hill
0.70
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.24
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.07
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.26
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.20
Mission Prep
0.95
Morro Bay
0.10
Morro Bay Yacht Club (SLOweather.com)
0.05
Nipomo, East
0.87
Nipomo, South
0.73
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
0.34
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.51
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.05
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.12
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
0.40
Pismo Beach
0.32
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
1.64
Rocky Butte
3.27
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.41
Santa Margarita
0.39
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.60
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
0.50
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.74
San Simeon
0.63
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.84
Shandon
0.04
Templeton
0.12
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.60
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
Comments