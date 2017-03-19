SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 20

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Persistent gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly (onshore) winds are forecast to produce coastal low clouds, areas of night and morning fog and mild temperatures Monday.
A trough of low pressure is expected to develop over California. Consequently, the jet stream will drop south toward the Central Coast and will bring in a series of low-pressure systems this week.
A pair of 998-millibar, low-pressure systems are forecast to approach the coast and deliver fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and rain showers Monday evening into Tuesday. Snow levels will gradually lower to 5,500 feet by Tuesday. As colder air filters in over this period, chances of thundershowers will increase across the North County on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.75 and 1.25 inches.
After a break in the weather Thursday, a potentially stronger and wetter low-pressure system is expected to move through the Central Coast on Friday afternoon into Saturday, delivering moderate to heavy rain and gale-force southerly winds.
Surf report
Sunday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 13-second period) is forecast along our coastline through Monday morning.
Increasing southerly winds should generate 4- to 5-foot southerly (195-degree, shallow-water) seas (with a 3- to 5-second period) Monday evening into Tuesday, followed by 6- to 8-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) Wednesday.
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate 4- to 6-foot (295-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13- second period) on Thursday.
An 8- to 10-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 13- to 15-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Friday and will remain at this level through Saturday. Combined with this swell will be 3- to 5-foot southerly (195-degree, shallow-water) seas Friday afternoon into Saturday. A higher-energy swell could arrive along our coastline March 28.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees through Friday.
This week’s PG&E safety tips: At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. This week’s rain will create slippery conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Driving too fast is the No. 1 cause of accidents on wet days.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
43 81
45 83
46 79
45 77
44 79
47 76
45 72
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
56 87
54 81
53 76
54 81
55 83
54 78
52 74
