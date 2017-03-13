SLO heat wave continues as 89-degree high ties record

San Luis Obispo on Monday hit a high of 89 degrees, tying the daily record set in 2015 and continuing the heat wave that began late last week.
Temperatures in the city rose to 84 degrees Thursday, breaking the 2014 record, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. Friday’s high of 83 degrees tied the previous record, and temperatures remained in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
Lindsey said a high-pressure ridge and offshore winds have contributed to the abnormally hot weather.
“For mid-March, it shouldn’t be this warm,” he said. “We should be much cooler and in a wet weather pattern.”
Tuesday is expected to be cooler, with a high of 80 degrees, Lindsey said.
Seasonal weather is expected to return next week, likely March 21, when a low-pressure system will bring rain back to the area, Lindsey said.
Lindsey’s long-range forecast predicts the next series of rainstorms could last almost a week.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
