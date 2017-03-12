SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 13

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
High pressure will strengthen over California through Monday night and will continue to produce fresh to strong and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning hours. These winds will shift out of the northwest during the afternoon hours.
These offshore winds will give mostly clear skies and seasonably warm weather through Tuesday with high temperatures reaching between the low to mid 80s in many Central Coast locations. The high temperature in San Luis Obispo is expected to 87 degrees on Monday. The record high for San Luis Obispo on Monday, March 13 is 89 degrees set last year.
As the high pressure ridge breaks down later on Tuesday, persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds are forecast to develop Wednesday into Thursday. These onshore winds will allow the marine layer to redevelop along the coastline with areas of fog and drizzle and cooler temperatures.
Santa Lucia (offshore) winds, clear skies and warmer weather will develop on Friday as high pressure briefly builds over the desert southwest.
Persistence northwesterly (onshore) winds will produce plenty of coastal low clouds and fog and cooler temperatures this weekend. The long-range numerical models continue to indicate a wet weather pattern developing by March 22 into March 28.
Surf report
Monday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will remain at this level through Wednesday morning, becoming a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly sea and swell (with a 4- to 11-second period) on Wednesday afternoon into Friday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range from 50 to 53 degrees through Friday.
This week’s PG&E safety tips: At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Monday’s warm to hot weather could cause heat-related illnesses.
▪ Stay in the shade: Direct sunlight can speed up the effect the heat has on your body. Do outdoor activities in the morning or evening hours; avoid being in the afternoon heat.
▪ Stay hydrated: Keep drinking plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
▪ Take showers: A cool shower or bath is a great way to stay cool and much more effective than using an electric fan.
▪ Limit physical activity: Take breaks during the day.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
43 81
45 83
46 79
45 77
44 79
47 76
45 72
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
56 87
54 81
53 76
54 81
55 83
54 78
52 74
