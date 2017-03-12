SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 13

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you' Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

1:25 Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero