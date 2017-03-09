San Luis Obispo breaks heat record Thursday

Temperatures in San Luis Obispo reached 84 degrees Thursday, surpassing the previous heat record of 82 degrees set in 2014, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
And that’s not the end of the sunshine and seasonably unusual warmth. Highs will likely reach the 80s on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Lindsey said.
And Friday could bring another record-breaking day. The current record, set in 2005, is 83 degrees, and the predicted high is also 83 degrees, he said.
Cooler weather will likely return Tuesday. But rest assured: Despite the occasional drizzle along the coastline, the next 10 days will remain rain-free, Lindsey said.
Though other parts of San Luis Obispo County received warm weather, there were no other record-setting or near-record-setting temperatures.
