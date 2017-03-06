SLO County rainfall totals as of Monday morning

After about a week of dry weather, the rain made a short-lived return Sunday.

Most areas of San Luis Obispo County received between 0.25 and 0.50 inches with a high of 0.95 inches falling on Highway 41 at Toro Creek Road.

Arroyo Grande recorded 0.28 inches, Atascadero 0.25, Cal Poly and Cambria 0.44, Morro Bay 0.35, Nipomo 0.68 and Paso Robles 0.18.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week is expected to be dry, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s Wednesday through Friday. As of Tuesday morning, the forecast models suggest dry weather heading into the weekend, but an expected redeveloping of the marine layer Friday night into Saturday mean details aren’t clear.

Here’s how much rain fell in your town on Sunday:

24-hour rainfall totals as of 10 a.m. Monday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.28 Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road 0.27 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.24 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 0.44 Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates 0.58 Baywood Park 0.30 Cal Poly 0.44 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.44 Camp San Luis 0.44 Creston Elementary School 0.14 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 0.19 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.36 Diablo Canyon 0.37 Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.32 Islay Hill 0.28 Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.24 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.47 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 0.32 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.36 Mission Prep 0.37 Morro Bay 0.35 Morro Bay (North Cloisters) 0.48 Nipomo, East 0.24 Nipomo, South 0.68 Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain 0.50 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.32 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 0.15 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 0.18 Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road 0.95 Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo 0.45 Rocky Butte 0.72 Santa Maria Public Airport 0.14 Santa Margarita 0.36 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 0.22 San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden 0.52 San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau 0.25 San Simeon 0.32 See Canyon at Creekside Farms 0.52 Shandon 0.12 Templeton 0.20 Vandenberg Air Force Base 0.16

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E