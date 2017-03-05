Weather

SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 6

By John Lindsey

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Sunday’s cold front associated with an upper-level, low-pressure system produced rain throughout the Central Coast. As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Cal Poly reported 0.44 inches of rain and San Luis Obispo County Airport reported 0.22 inches. In the North County, Paso Robles Airport received 0.15 inches, and in the South County, Lopez Lake Ranger Station reported 0.47 inches. This system also dusted the higher Central Coast peaks with snow above 2,700 feet.

Dry conditions and cold conditions are forecast to develop Monday morning, with some mid- to high-level clouds. Low temperatures are expected to drop to the low 30s in the North County and the mid- to high 30s in coastal valleys, with plenty of frost developing during the early morning hours on Monday.

A strong area of high pressure is forecast to move over California on Tuesday into Thursday. This condition should produce fresh to strong Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning hours as well as warmer temperatures. In fact, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s Wednesday into Friday.

Northwesterly (onshore) winds are forecast to develop Friday night into Saturday and will allow the marine layer to redevelop along the coastline. More widespread rain is possible on Sunday into next Tuesday if the jet stream lowers in latitude as some models suggest.

Unsettled weather may continue through the end of the following week.

Surf report

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 13-second period) is expected to remain at this height and period into Monday afternoon, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet by Monday night.

This sea and swell will further decrease to 5 to 7 feet (with a 5-to 11-second period) Tuesday, lowering to 3 to 5 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) Wednesday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees through Friday.

This week’s PG&E safety tips: At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. There is a good chance of black ice developing on shaded roadways on Monday morning and perhaps Tuesday morning as well.

If you hit black ice, do not hit the brakes. Instead, keep your steering wheel steady and lift your foot off the accelerator. Do not overcorrect your steering if you feel your car sliding. Your best defense is to slow down.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

30 57

36 66

37 72

42 74

47 72

49 70

47 68

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

37 63

46 69

46 74

52 76

52 75

51 72

53 68

