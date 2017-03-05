SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 6

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about Pause

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

3:03 Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

3:25 How Diablo Canyon's closure will affect SLO's schools

4:31 Locals strut their stuff for 30th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue in SLO

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building